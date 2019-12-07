The expanding measles outbreak in Samoa that has so far killed at least 63 people comes amid a global surge in new cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to estimates, more than 140,000 people died of the disease last year — an "unacceptable number," according to Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director, and the highest death toll in years. Preliminary estimates for this year indicate even higher figures.

In 2018, most fatal cases struck children younger than 5; fewer than 70% of children worldwide were estimated to have received a second dose of measles vaccine last year. A rate of 95% would be needed to prevent the disease from spreading.

"The fact that any child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles is frankly an outrage and a collective failure to protect the world's most vulnerable children," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO.

On top of that, a number of countries that used to be considered measles-free saw new, sustained outbreaks in recent years, including Venezuela, Brazil, Albania, the Czech Republic, Greece and Britain.

But 2018's surge to nearly 10 million cases; measles is affecting some parts of the world far more intensely than others, the WHO said Thursday.

Sub-Saharan Africa has seen the worst effects. Four out of the five countries that accounted for nearly half the world's measles cases last year — Congo, Liberia, Madagascar and Somalia — are in that region. The fifth is Ukraine.

Samoa is hard hit

With a population of only about 200,000, Samoa has been similarly struck. Government authorities on the island nation said there have so far been 4,357 measles cases in this outbreak, which was officially declared Oct. 16. If the United States had Samoa's current level of measles cases, there would now be more than 7 million infected Americans.

More than one month into the outbreak, the CDC sent experts to Samoa to assist with the response in late November.

Whereas flawed health care systems have been associated with surges in measles cases in some countries, the key reason for Samoa's woes appear rooted in recent anti-vaccine activism, which pushed vaccination rates to dangerously low levels, partly because two nurses mixed vaccines with liquid muscle relaxant instead of water, which caused two infants to die there in 2018. Even though the two responsible nurses were sentenced to prison, the country's immunization coverage dropped below 40% that year, amid mounting distrust in government vaccination ­programs.

Now, in response, Samoa is starting to require vaccinations and to push back more forcefully against anti-vaxxers. Last month, the Samoan government declared a state of emergency and decreed immunizations compulsory.

On Thursday, Samoan authorities announced they also had arrested a man, Edwin Tamasese, over "incitement against the government" in response to anti-vaccine statements he had made.

Studies have disproved claims that vaccines — including those against measles, mumps and rubella — are connected to autism. A British physician who made such claims in a widely shared 1998 report was later struck off the medical register.

Many factors play into why anti-vaccination movements resonate around the world, regardless of scientific evidence to the contrary. One factor is a distrust of government and public health systems, which activists from different countries and communities draw on to link their movements.

In Congo, there's a deep distrust of outsiders coming in to help the country, which has been traumatized by decades of war and conflict over coveted resources. After many failed international interventions and responses, some have resorted to blaming foreigners for the country's problems. That suspicion has made vaccination efforts for diseases such as Ebola and measles that much more dangerous and deadly because there's little public trust in those who say they're there to help.

Despite the growing suspicion of vaccines in parts of the world, there was also some good news related to 2018, the WHO said last week.

Compared with the beginning of the century, annual measles deaths have fallen significantly, from an estimated 535,600 in 2000 to 142,300 in 2018. There were also some new countries that had eliminated measles by the end of last year, including Austria, Oman, Timor-Leste, Singapore, Switzerland and Bahrain.