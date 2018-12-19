Three people died in a crash involving two vehicles Monday night in McLeod County, authorities said.

Wayne Bernier, Jr., 32, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer west on County Road 7 when he collided with an eastbound 2010 Dodge Nitro at the intersection of County Road 7 and Yacht Avenue northeast of Stewart, Minn., about 10:56 p.m.

Stewart is about 70 miles west of the Twin Cities.

Bernier, of Gaylord, Minn., was wearing seat belt at the time of the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, Tiffany Dralle, 25, of Gibbon, Minn., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, the sheriff's office said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nitro, Bruce Lentz, of Stewart, Minn., was wearing a seat belt and also died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

There were no other people in either vehicle and there were no witnesses, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the crash.