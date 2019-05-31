No criminal charges will be filed against a former Eden Prairie Police detective whose false statements led to the dismissal of murder charges against an admitted drug dealer.

McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge, in a release issued Friday, called the result of his investigation distasteful because the former detective, Travis Serafin, “falsified an application for a search warrant and does not face criminal punishment. An officer intentionally gave false testimony and cannot be charged.”

To charge Serafin with a crime, Junge said in the release, prosecutors would have to show that they had obtained information about his activities from a source other than his own statement.

“Here, the state would be unable to prove that no part of is case was not tainted in any way by Officer Serafin’s compelled statement in his disciplinary matter,” Junge said.

In November, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced problems with Serafin’s search warrant in a heroin case that led to drug and murder charges against Timothy Holmes.

Because Serafin was found to have lied, the prosecutor dismissed charges against Holmes, dropped pending charges against others and opened investigations into former cases handled by the detective. At the time, prosecutors said 32 cases were targets for dismissal because Serafin was a critical witness.

The question of whether criminal charges should be filed against Serafin was then referred to Junge because of a conflict of interest with Hennepin County, where prosecutors had worked with the detective.

The inability to file criminal charges is tied to the investigation conducted by Eden Prairie police into Serafin’s activities.

When the potential problems surfaced, Serafin became the focus of an internal police disciplinary action. As a condition of his employment, Serafin was compelled to give a sworn statement to the department about what he had done. But in criminal matters, defendants cannot be compelled to provide testimony against themselves.

The problems became public last October, when Hennepin County officials said that while Serafin had a search warrant for Holmes’ house, where drugs were found, he didn’t have a warrant to search his car where additional drugs and a gun were found.

A week after making the search, Serafin had created a second warrant application that covered both the house and car. When asked under oath in court about the two applications, Serafin blamed clerical confusion during a hectic time at work.

As a result of Serafin’s search, Holmes was charged with first-degree drug sale and third-degree murder related to the overdose death of a person to whom Holmes was alleged to have sold heroin.

In March 2018, Holmes pleaded guilty to the first-degree drug sale charge. As part of the plea, Hennepin County Judge Fred Karasov dropped the third-degree murder charge in the death of Margaret “Maggie” Lane.

Holmes was sentenced to six years in prison, but he has since been released.

In his findings, Junge said that Serafin committed neither perjury nor forgery. The alteration of the search warrant would be forgery, he said. Serafin did alter the warrant application, Junge said.

Although Serafin lied in court, he didn’t commit perjury, Junge said. His false statement wasn’t “material” because it didn’t affect decisionmaking. And Serafin did have a legal warrant for the house where drugs had been found.

“The untruthful testimony certainly negatively impacts the credibility of Officer Serafin in this and all other matters he has worked on,” Junge wrote.

Serafin’s last day with the Eden Prairie department was Nov. 6. He had worked for the department since October 2000 and earned $92,289. He was once named the department’s officer of the year. He was also a member of the Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force, whose work was suspended after the trouble with Serafin.

Serafin hasn’t publicly commented.