SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Jaquori McLaughlin scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Amadou Sow made 8 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points, and UC Santa Barbara beat Westmont 87-66 on Thursday night.
Sekou Toure scored 11 points and Brandon Cyrus had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for UCSB, which never trailed.
McLaughlin scored the final seven points in a 9-0 run that gave the Gauchos (11-4) a 15-point lead with five minutes left in the first half and Westmont trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Justin Bessard led the Warriors with 27 points and Abram Carrasco scored 16.
The campuses Westmont, an NAIA member, and UCSB are about 15 miles apart.
