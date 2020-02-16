BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Brandon McKissic had 20 points as Kansas City topped Cal State Bakersfield 59-53 on Saturday night.
Rob Whitfield had 15 points for Kansas City (13-14, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Giles added 10 points. Javan White had seven rebounds.
Greg Lee had 13 points for the Roadrunners (11-15, 5-6). De'Monte Buckingham added eight rebounds.
The Roos evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Kansas City 74-64 on Jan. 16. Kansas City takes on California Baptist at home on Wednesday. Cal State Bakersfield faces Utah Valley on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Petrusev scores 27, No. 2 Gonzaga extends win streak to 18
Second-ranked Gonzaga hasn't had many ugly wins this season, but Saturday night's game against Pepperdine was something it needed with the NCAA Tournament less than a month away.
Gophers
No. 16 Buffalos beat Oregon State, move into 1st in Pac-12
Colorado's Tyler Bey said he "lost sleep" in anticipation of Saturday's matchup at Oregon State.
Wild
Nylander nets 2, Blackhawks beat Flames 8-4 to snap skid
Alex Nylander had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Gophers
Smith, Riley help UCLA rally, beat Washington 67-57
The UCLA Bruins are making a habit of these comeback victories.
Wild
Fleury gets 60th career shutout, Vegas blanks Islanders 1-0
Marc-Andre Fleury got his 60th career shutout, Reilly Smith scored late in the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 1-0 on Saturday night.