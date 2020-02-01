KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kevin McKay had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 85-78 on Saturday. Deschon Winston added 18 points for the Chippewas, while Rob Montgomery chipped in 15.
McKay hit 9 of 12 shots.
Dallas Morgan had 11 points for Central Michigan (12-8, 5-2 Mid-American Conference).
Michael Flowers had 23 points for the Broncos (9-12, 2-6). William Boyer-Richard added 15 points. B. Artis White had 14 points.
Brandon Johnson, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Broncos, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
Central Michigan plays Bowling Green at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday.
