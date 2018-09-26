SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Rory McIlroy says the goal for Europe in the Ryder Cup is to beat the Americans, not just Tiger Woods.
McIlroy was paired in the final group with Woods at East Lake when the 14-time major champion won for the first time in more than five years. Woods has been the dominant figure in golf for the better part of two decades, and he created an enormous buzz with his 80th career victory.
This week, Woods is one of 12 players on a U.S. team that has not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, when Woods was still in high school.
McIlroy says it's silly to focus on one player and that he might not even see Woods at Le Golf National if they are not in the same match.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
The Latest: Rahm quickly gets into Ryder Cup spirit
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Twins
LEADING OFF: deGrom seeks 1 last quality start; Sale for Sox
A look at what's happening around the majors on today:ONE MORE TIMEJacob deGrom will make the final start of what has been a remarkably consistent…
Gophers
Early round of World Cup full of upsets and surprises
The preliminary round of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup had its share of upsets, comebacks and surprises.
Wild
Tavares, Karlsson prove NHL players in their prime can move
It's rare for a franchise player in his prime to leave an NHL team via free agency or trade.This offseason, it happened twice.Toronto signed John…
Golf
Reed relishes being Captain America _ or Public Enemy No. 1
Patrick Reed relishes the role of Captain America.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.