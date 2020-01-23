THIBODAUX, La. — Lorenzo McGhee scored 20 points off the bench to lead five Nicholls players in double figures as the Colonels defeated Houston Baptist 91-83 on Wednesday night.

Warith Alatishe had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (13-7, 7-2 Southland Conference). Dexter McClanahan and Elvis Harvey Jr. added 14 points each and Kevin Johnson scored 12.

Ian DuBose had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (1-15, 1-6), who have lost five straight. DuBose also had seven turnovers and four assists. Jalon Gates added 15 points and Myles Pierre had 13 points.

DuBose made 12 of 14 free throws and the Huskies were 21 of 25 from the line. Nicholls made 18 of 22 free throws.

Nicholls plays at New Orleans on Saturday. Houston Baptist plays at McNeese State on Saturday.