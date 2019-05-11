– President Donald Trump sought to have former White House counsel Donald McGahn issue a public statement last month that he did not believe the president had engaged in criminal conduct when he sought to exert control over the Russia investigation — a request McGahn declined, according to people familiar with the episode.

McGahn had told the special counsel's office that he did not think Trump's actions rose to the level of obstruction of justice, two people familiar with his interviews said.

But Mueller's report concluded that there was substantial evidence the president had engaged in obstruction of justice when he pushed McGahn to help oust special counsel Robert Mueller. McGahn's view was not disclosed in the report.

As Trump's attorneys prepared for the public release of Mueller's report last month, the White House sought for McGahn to issue a statement making public what he told Mueller's team, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Emmet Flood, a White House lawyer handling the response to the Mueller investigation, contacted McGahn lawyer William Burck on Trump's behalf, asking him to consider a statement when the report was released, they said.

But Burck declined on McGahn's behalf, the people said, because Attorney General William Barr had already concluded there was insufficient evidence to accuse the president of criminal obstruction. Burck also concluded that there was no reason for McGahn as a witness to weigh in.

In a statement Friday night, Burck declined to elaborate on his discussions with Flood but said the request from the White House was not improper.

"We did not perceive it as any kind of threat or something sinister," Burck said. "It was a request, professionally and cordially made."

White House officials declined to comment.

McGahn's refusal to make a public statement appeared to annoy the president and some of his aides, who believed McGahn was being unnecessarily uncooperative, the people said.

After the report's release, Trump attacked McGahn on Twitter, and Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani began raising questions about McGahn's credibility and version of events. He said McGahn should have left the White House if he thought Trump had engaged in a crime.