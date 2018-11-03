Five first-half touchdowns by brothers Brendan and Danny McFadden launched St. Thomas Academy to a 41-6 victory over Hastings on Friday in the Class 5A, Section 3 championship.

The Cadets (10-0) relied on a running game that produced quick moves down the field to put away the Raiders (8-2).

Senior running back Brendan McFadden got the Cadets rolling in the first quarter with rushing touchdowns of 9 and 11 yards.

The Raiders answered in the second quarter when senior Corbin Leflay scored on a 3-yard run.

Then it was the McFadden show again.

Danny, a sophomore, ran for a 12-yard score. Brendan, a senior, reached the end zone two more times, on runs of 2 yards and 8 yards, before the first half was over.

Hayes Reding celebrated a fumble recovery by the Cadets late in the first half, when St. Thomas Academy was well on its way to the Class 5A, Section 3 title. by a score of 41-6. Photo by Cheryl Myers, SportsEngine

Brendan McFadden had 139 rushing yards in the first half and 159 in the game, and he scored four touchdowns.

Co-offensive coordinator Luke Marks said the Cadets weren't trying to cook up fancy plays. He credited fullback Jack Nozel, who scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter, and the offensive line for their blocking.

"Brendan has shown he doesn't try to do too much," Marks said.

Brendan McFadden also noticed Nozel's work.

"[He] doesn't get a lot of the credit, but he should," Brendan McFadden said.

Leflay had 152 rushing yards for the Raiders.