NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Andeavor, up $15.94 to $138.32
Marathon Petroleum will buy the refiner and pipeline owner, which used to be called Tesoro, for more than $23 billion.
McDonald's Corp., up $9.14 to $167.44
The fast-food giant reported higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter than Wall Street analysts had expected.
Sprint Corp., down 89 cents to $5.61
The company is trying again to combine with T-Mobile US.
Financial Engines Inc., up $10.70 to $44.65
The financial adviser agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $45 a share in cash, or $3 billion.
DCT Industrial Trust Inc., up $6.82 to $65.57
The real estate logistics company agreed to be acquired by Prologis, an owner of distribution centers.
ILG Inc., up $1.48 to $34.13
The timeshare operator agreed to be acquired by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., down $2.40 to $24.45
The tire maker reported earnings and revenue that were far below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Arconic Inc., down $4.63 to $17.81
The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries forecast full-year results that were below analysts' expectations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.