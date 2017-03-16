McDonald’s claims its Twitter account was compromised after a Trump-bashing tweet sent by @McDonaldsCorp, calling the president “a disgusting excuse of a President,” went viral.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

On Thursday, a pinned tweet showed up on McDonald’s Corporation’s Twitter account — a tweet which has since been deleted.

People were quick to notice, some praising Ronald McDonald’s company for their comment. Others became concerned about the company’s social media manager.

“I’m loving it!” tweeted one user.

“I get the feeling it was someone’s last day on McDonalds’ social media team today,” tweeted another.