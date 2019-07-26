CHICAGO — McDonald's is reporting its 16th consecutive bump in comparable-store sales globally.
The company on Friday posted earnings of $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.05 per share, which was a penny shy of expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $5.34 billion, a bit better than expected.
Shares of McDonald's Corp. rose more than 2% before the opening bell.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD
