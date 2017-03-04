If the people won’t go to McDonald’s, then the Big Macs must go to them.

At least that’s the plan.

After a two-month test run in Florida, McDonald’s said this week it is preparing to roll out meal delivery in the United States. The hope, the fast-food giant said, was to make up for years of slipping sales by making one of the world’s most ubiquitous chains even more inescapable. “Because of our extraordinary footprint, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery,” the company said in a statement.

“Restaurant delivery is a $100 billion market and it’s exploded,” McDonald’s senior vice president Lucy Brady said at an event with investors this week, according to Bloomberg. “There’s significant opportunity.”

The food-delivery business — dominated by pizza for the better part of a century — has grown robust in recent years. Much of that growth, analysts said, has come from third-party services such as Seamless, Postmates and DoorDash, which partner with restaurants to deliver food to consumers’ homes. Chains including Burger King and the Cheesecake Factory now offer delivery, as do a number of local full-service eateries.

“Delivery is the single biggest trend in the restaurant industry right now,” said Jonathan Maze, senior financial editor of the trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News. “Numerous restaurant chains are moving in this direction, and there’s no reason McDonald’s shouldn’t do the same.”

The fast-food giant already offers delivery in Asian countries including China, South Korea and Singapore. Last year, its delivery business in China grew 30 percent.

But analysts said success in those markets may not necessarily translate to the U.S.

“The cost of labor is pretty low in those places, so you can see how delivery would make economic sense,” said Ajay Chopra, general partner at Trinity Ventures, a venture capital firm in San Francisco. “It will be trickier for them to make the economics work here.”

McDonald’s partnered with UberEats for its pilot in Florida and, according to the Chicago Tribune, has also been in talks with other third-party services including Postmates and GrubHub.