CHICAGO — McDonald's is reporting strong global growth in sales at established locations and it's topped expectations for both profit and revenue.
The world's biggest hamburger chain on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share.
Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 7 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $5.16 billion, matching forecasts.
McDonald's Corp. recorded global same-store sales growth of 4.4 percent.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD
