CHICAGO — McDonald's is getting ready to test the idea that bacon goes with everything.
The fast food giant will offer free bacon slices with everything ordered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday to celebrate its limited-time offer of bacon on some of its classic menu items.
During bacon hour, McDonalds will give everyone two slices of bacon that they can put on anything.
McDonald's Chef Michael Haracz says there really is no such thing as too much bacon.
Outside of the promotion, the restaurant will offer its Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and french fries with bacon.
