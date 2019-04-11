WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is declining to say whether he thinks the Senate would confirm Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve's board.

When McConnell was asked whether a Cain nomination would face trouble, he noted that successful nominees must pass background checks and have a likelihood of confirmation.

Cain's a former CEO of Godfather's Pizza who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. He dropped out after allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

Senators from both parties have questioned whether Cain would be too partisan for the Fed board.

McConnell sidestepped a question about whether he could personally support Cain. He said he wants to see who Trump nominates.

Two GOP senators, Utah's Mitt Romney and North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, tell The Associated Press they'd likely vote against Cain.