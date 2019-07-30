– Sen. Mitch McConnell is usually impervious to criticism, even celebrating nasty nicknames his critics have bestowed on him. But the Senate majority leader is incensed with his new moniker, “Moscow Mitch,” and that he has been called a “Russian asset” by critics who accuse him of single-handedly blocking stronger election security measures after Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Democrats had been making the case for months, but it was supercharged last week by the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who told the House Intelligence Committee that the Russians were back at it “as we sit here.”

McConnell cites several reasons for his opposition — a resistance to federal control over state elections, newly enacted security improvements that were shown to have worked in the 2018 voting and his suspicion that Democrats are trying to gain advantage. Republican colleagues say that McConnell, a longtime foe of tougher campaign finance restrictions and disclosure requirements, is leery of even entering into legislative negotiation that could touch on fundraising and campaign spending.

Whatever McConnell’s reasoning, criticism of him for impeding election proposals has taken hold — even at home in Kentucky, where he faces re-election next year. “Democrats want more aggressive legislation to protect America’s elections after Robert Mueller’s stark warning about Russian interference,” began one report aired in Louisville last week. “Mitch McConnell blocked it.”

Even President Donald Trump came to his defense. “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump,” he said Tuesday. “And I know nothing.”

That did not relieve the heat McConnell, who has made his opposition to the Kremlin a hallmark of his foreign policy stands throughout his career.

On Monday, had appeared to slightly open the door on election preparedness. “I’m sure all of us will be open to discussing further steps: Congress, the executive branch, the states and the private sector might take to defend our elections against foreign interference,” he said as he seethed on the Senate floor over what he described as McCarthy-style attacks.

Democrats seemed to be getting to a man who has embraced his portrayal as Darth Vader. When an unsubstantiated West Virginia Senate campaign ad in 2018 called him “Cocaine Mitch,” he answered his Senate telephone with that identifier. “Moscow Mitch”? “I was called unpatriotic, un-American and essentially treasonous,” he said.

But Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, pressed: “So long as the Senate Republicans prevent legislation from reaching the floor, so long as they oppose additional appropriations to the states, so long as they malign election security provisions as, quote, partisan wish lists, the critics are right to say Leader McConnell and Republican senators are blocking election security.”

Lawmakers in both parties have election security proposals waiting on the sidelines. But McConnell’s opposition to any and all election legislation has bottled up the bills in the Senate Rules Committee.

The panel’s chairman, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has hesitated to advance any of the bills since they would go nowhere on the floor. “Mitch would not want to see us further federalize the process and that’s where I am, too,” Blunt said.