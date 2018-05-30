LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Senate's top leader says it's "premature" to tout President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in pursuing a peace deal with North Korea.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled as he mentioned the "chagrin" it would cause the Nobel committee to award Trump the world's most coveted diplomatic prize.
The Republican senator made the comments this week to WHAS-AM in his home state of Kentucky.
U.S. and North Korean officials are continuing talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. McConnell says the U.S. should always be "skeptical" when dealing with North Korea, but says it's good that Trump and Kim could meet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump remaking federal policy on women's reproductive health
Step by methodical step, the Trump administration is remaking government policy on reproductive health — moving to limit access to birth control and abortion and bolstering abstinence-only sex education.
National
Illinois environmental group sues over coal ash pollution
An Illinois environmental group filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the owner of a shuttered power plant where contaminants from old coal ash ponds are seeping into the state's only National Scenic River, saying federal and state environmental agencies aren't doing enough to stop it.
National
Prosecutor to drop felony charge against Missouri governor
Prosecutors agreed to drop one of two felony criminal cases against Missouri Gov Eric Greitens after the governor's attorneys said he would resign if the allegations were dismissed, a spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor said Wednesday.
National
Women seek to add to Senate numbers, but challenges await
A record number of women are on track to run for the U.S. Senate, though it will be a challenge to capture those seats and help make the chamber more diverse.
National
The Latest: Judge orders attorneys to preserve phone data
The Latest on the resignation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.