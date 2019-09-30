WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he would have "no choice" but to take up any House-approved impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.
The Kentucky Republican tells CNBC on Monday that the Senate rules require him to do so.
"I would have no choice but to take it up," under Senate rules, says McConnell.
House Democrats are pushing for quick action on their probe into a transcript and whistleblower complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden's family. If the House approves articles of impeachment, they would go to the Senate for trial.
