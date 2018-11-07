WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking forward to watching Senate Democrats run for president.
The Kentucky Republican, flush with victory from Tuesday's midterms, told reporters morning that with the midterm elections over, "It's going to be fun to watch the Democratic presidential aspirants" compete.
He quipped that Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, "may have some attendance problems from time to time." That's because Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California are among those considering presidential bids in 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Minnesota voter turnout for midterm election highest since 2002
The Latest on Minnesota's elections (all times local):
National
Justices hear lawsuit arising from USS Cole bombing
The Supreme Court is debating how a foreign country can be told: You've been sued.
National
Florida passes amendment to restore felons' voting rights
Most Florida felons who've finished their sentences will be able to vote again in future elections.
National
Power shift: What House Dems plan to do with their majority
Democrats set to run the House for the first time in eight years have a brimming list of priorities to tackle, topped by election laws and ethics rules, prescription drug prices and infrastructure.
National
AP EXPLAINS: A Georgia governor's race, still going
Democrats and Republicans nationwide had their eyes trained on Georgia to see whether the emerging battleground state, would elect the first black woman governor in American history or double down on the Deep South's GOP tendencies with an acolyte of President Donald Trump.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.