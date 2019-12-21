DEKALB, Ill. — JayQuan McCloud had a career-high 32 points as Green Bay edged past Northern Illinois 85-84 on Saturday.
Manny Patterson had 15 points for Green Bay (5-8). Cody Schwartz added 11 points and nine rebounds. Amari Davis had nine rebounds for the visitors.
Eugene German had 21 points and six assists for the Huskies (7-6). Trendon Hankerson added 18 points. Lacey James had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Green Bay takes on Wright St. on the road next Saturday. Northern Illinois plays Buffalo on the road next Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
So much for an encore: Wild's home point streak snapped, Winnipeg wins 6-0
Two days after scoring eight goals, the Wild was shut down and shut out Saturday vs. the Jets as Connor Hellebuyck racked up 31 saves for his third shutout of the season.
Gophers
Eggleston, Kus lead Arkansas State's rally past UL Monroe
Melo Eggleston had 14 points off the bench and Canberk Kus hit a clutch 3-pointer to lift Arkansas State to a 62-59 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Gophers
Jackson scores 41 to lift UTSA over Illinois St. 89-70
Jhivvan Jackson had a season-high 41 points as UTSA got past Illinois State 89-70 on Saturday.
Gophers
U women's basketball team tops Lehigh for 10th straight win
Despite a rather sloppy second quarter, the Gophers topped the Minnesotan-laden Mountain Hawks 77-49.
Outdoors
Wildlife advocates angling for control of the axe
Under a new statewide timber-cutting plan about to be implemented by the DNR, stately forests favored by fishers and other wild creatures will become choice "stands" for sale to Minnesota's wood products industry.