NEW YORK — The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.
McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual.
McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier. Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to be down 12.1% from the previous year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Movies
The women of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' redraw the frame
What's inside the frame and what's outside of it are electrifyingly synonymous in French filmmaker Céline Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire."
Business
Newspaper owner McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.
Business
401(k)s hit records as workers sock away more, stocks jump
How's your 401(k) doing?
Variety
Global shares mostly lower as new China virus cases spike
Global shares were mostly lower Thursday as reported cases of the new virus jumped in China.
Business
Target, Best Buy could be hit by supply disruptions because of coronavirus
Minnesota companies are scrambling to shift as suppliers struggle to ramp up production because of the epidemic.