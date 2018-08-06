GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has apparently avoided a serious injury.
Bakhtiari was hurt during the Family Night practice on Saturday at Lambeau Field. He walked to a cart with his left shoe removed before being driven back to the locker room.
Coach Mike McCarthy said before practice Monday that Bakhtiari's injury is "not of the long-term nature." Bakhtiari will be evaluated as he goes through rehab.
Bakhtiari is one of the team's most important offensive players as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' reliable blind-side protector.
Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga just returned to practice on a limited basis following a right ACL injury that knocked him out at midseason last year.
Green Bay has placed inside linebacker Jake Ryan on injured reserve. One of the team's best run-stoppers suffered a significant right knee injury in practice last week.
The Packers play their first preseason game on Thursday at home against Tennessee.
