ATLANTA — Brian McCann capped Atlanta's three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.
Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.
Neris (1-3) was attempting to go 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn't find the formula on his 30th birthday. He recorded two outs and allowed three hits in Philadelphia's fourth loss in five games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight
This is why Brian McCann came back to play for his hometown Atlanta Braves, to deliver with his bat in a big spot.
Twins
Catching lightning: Garver's homer backs Gibson's gem as Twins edge Royals 2-0
The Twins offense came up empty until their penultimate at-bat, when Mitch Garver launched a two-run homer to center field.
Lynx
Connecticut clamps down at end to hand Lynx another loss
The WNBA's hottest team held on down the stretch to hand the Lynx their third loss in a row.
Lynx
Seattle beats Washington 74-71 in WNBA Finals rematch
Jewell Loyd scored 14 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 8.6 seconds left, and the defending champion Seattle Storm overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 74-71 on Friday night in a rematch of last season's WNBA Finals.
Lynx
Gray, Sparks used big third quarter to beat Mercury 85-68
Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.