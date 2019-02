Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, whose temper tends to boil over and plays right into his "very angry high school principal from a 1980s movie" appearance, was reportedly extra angry Tuesday in the aftermath of a 90-70 loss at Ohio State.

After a game in which both McCaffery and his son Connor, an Iowa guard, were assessed technical fouls, the head coach — according to the Toledo Blade — followed a referee down a hallway at Ohio State's Value City Arena and shouted profanities at him.

One of the profane utterances included the word "cheating."

When asked about the incident postgame, McCaffery simply said, "Can't talk about that," according to the newspaper.

Iowa is still firmly in the NCAA tournament picture, but a 20-point loss to the Buckeyes won't help its seeding on Selection Sunday in a few weeks.

MICHAEL RAND