WASHINGTON — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says he never participated in "extended discussions" about using the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office.
A spokeswoman for McCabe issued a statement Friday saying certain statements in interviews "have been taken out of context and misrepresented."
CBS News, which on Sunday will air an interview with McCabe on "60 Minutes," said in a report Thursday that McCabe confirmed that Justice Department officials had discussed potentially invoking the Constitution's 25th Amendment to seek the removal of the president. CBS did not air excerpts from that portion of the interview with McCabe.
McCabe spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said McCabe never participated in any "extended discussions" about that, but was present for a conversation in which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mentioned it.
