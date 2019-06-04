CARBON HILL, Ala. — A rural Alabama mayor who posted online about "killing out" gay and transgender people has posted an apology, after initially denying he was responsible.

WBRC-TV reported that Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers complained on Facebook that "homosexuals lecture us on morals" and "transvestites lecture us on human biology." He also complained about "baby killers" and "socialists."

Chambers wrote: "The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out."

The station reports Chambers on Monday denied writing the comment and then said it was taken out of context. Then he said it was meant to be a private message.

In a post Tuesday Chambers said he's sorry for suggesting anyone should be killed and did not intend to target the LGBTQ community.

His Facebook page is now private.