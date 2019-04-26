After first publicly defying the mayor, the Minneapolis police union has now agreed to a new policy that prohibits officers from enrolling in “warrior” training, even on their own time, Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday.

“As of yesterday, the federation will be fully complying with the policy,” Frey said.

Frey announced the policy at his State of the City address last week, saying he believed Minneapolis to be the first city to ever ban the popular training style. The new policy mandates that officers must get approval before participating in training outside the department and saying all “fear-based” training would be rejected.

In response, the Minneapolis Police Federation, which represents the city’s 900 rank-and-file officers, announced a partnership with a national police organization to offer free warrior-style training available for the remainder of Frey’s term in office.

Frey said the union came around after its leaders met with Chief Medaria Arradondo this week.

Warrior-style training is a school of policing that emphasizes officer survival, and critics say it cultivates a mentality that makes an officer more likely to use lethal force. This type of training came under scrutiny after revelations that Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile, had attended a two-day training course called “The Bulletproof Warrior.”

Frey said this type of training violates the values of community policing, and officers subscribing to it off duty affects how they behave on duty.

“Learned experience is not this switch that you flip on or off,” he said. “It’s embedded in muscle memory. It becomes emotional response.”

Federation President Lt. Bob Kroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.