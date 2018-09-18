ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic is expanding its Gonda Building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.

The clinic plans to add 11 floors to the 21-floor building, including an expansion of clinical space and a hotel.

Mayo's chief administrative officer, Jeff Bolton, says the expansion will help the clinic "meet patient demands and needs."

Minnesota Public Radio News reports four of the floors will be dedicated to new clinical space at a cost of $190 million to Mayo. Mayo intends to use the extra space to expand its cancer center and outpatient procedure center.

The seven-story hotel will be developed by Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group, which specializes in luxury properties.

The project is expected to start in late 2019 or early 2020, and be finished by the end of 2022.