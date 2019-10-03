Rochester-based Mayo Clinic is extending its global reach with a new facility in London that will offer executive physicals and personalized health services.

The clinic is the first development from a partnership announced earlier this year between Mayo and Oxford University Clinic that aims for joint developments in research, medical education and patient care.

Mayo already operates offices in nine countries for international residents who want help requesting appointments and making travel arrangements for care at one of the clinic’s U.S. locations. Mayo also is part of joint ventures in China and Slovenia and collaborates with institutes or universities in the Netherlands and Sweden.

“We are delighted to partner with Oxford University Clinic to bring this premium health care facility to London,” Dr. Stephen Cassivi, a medical director for the partnership and vice-chair of Mayo’s surgery department in Rochester, said in a statement.

The private health clinic will provide screening and diagnostic services for individual and corporate clients, Mayo says. It’s based on the clinic’s long-standing program in the U.S. for executive health screenings.

Mayo says clinicians at the facility have expertise in general and preventive medicine, executive stress and burnout, sleep medicine and travel health.

“Patients will also have access to a suite of high quality and well-equipped amenities, such as the on-site executive lounge and business hubs,” Mayo said in a news release. “Concierge staff will provide expert guidance on accommodation, restaurants and the local area.”

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota’s largest private employer. The nonprofit health care system’s operations extend into Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin. Last year, Mayo posted operating income of $706 million on $12.6 billion in revenue.