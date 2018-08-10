MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo Clinic will get a new president and chief executive at the end of the year when Dr. Gianrico Farrugia (jan-REE'-koh fa-ROO'-jah) takes over from Dr. John Noseworthy, who is retiring.

The world-renowned health care organization based in Rochester, Minnesota, made the announcement Friday.

Farrugia has been CEO of Mayo's Jacksonville, Florida, campus since 2015. He tells The Associated Press he'll work closely with Noseworthy during the transition period.

Farrugia says he's fortunate to take over at a time when Mayo is in "an incredibly strong position," seeing more patients and giving them better care than ever before.

Mayo operates hospitals and clinics in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Florida and Arizona. Its flagship Rochester campus tops the current U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings.