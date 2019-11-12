BALTIMORE — The widow of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has resigned as Maryland's Democratic Party chair to run for her late husband's congressional seat.

News outlets report 48-year-old Maya Rockeymoore Cummings plans to formally announce her campaign at her Baltimore home Tuesday morning. Congressman Elijah Cummings died last month at the age of 68.

Rockeymoore Cummings also says she will undergo a preventative double mastectomy Friday. Her family has a history of breast cancer. She expects her recovery to take up to four weeks.

She joins a crowded race for the 7th District congressional seat. At least six Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the position.

Rockeymoore Cummings is a public policy consultant who won a contested battle for party chair.

The special primary for the congressional seat is Feb. 4.