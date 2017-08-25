– After a slow start, the Lynx rallied to defeat the San Antonio Stars 89-70 on Friday night behind the hot shooting of Maya Moore. The forward scored a game-high 24 points, going 10-for-15 from the field.

Six other Lynx players had between 11 and eight points. Center Sylvia Fowles has 11 points and 10 rebounds and reserve Natasha Howard nearly matched her double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Lynx (24-6), playing without starters Rebekkah Brunson (ankle) and Lindsay Whalen (hand), trailed 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. Moore took over the early part of the next quarter, scoring seven points in an 11-2 run which gave the Lynx a 26-25 lead.

By halftime, Minnesota led 46-37 behind Moore’s efficient performance. She was 7-for-8 from the field and made both her free throws for 18 points. Renee Montgomery, starting at point guard in Whalen’s place, had only five points but six assists. As a team, the Lynx shot 51.4 percent and committed only three turnovers. The Stars had a 21-19 edge on the boards but were shooting 35.9 percent and had six turnovers.

The lead was 66-48 going into the fourth quarter after the Stars (7-25) were held to 11 points in the third.

In the previous three games, when the Lynx went 2-1, they beat Indiana by an WNBA record 59 points and Phoenix by 36. But both those games were at the Xcel Energy Center. In between, they lost at New York by nine. But this was one road game they controlled after the first quarter, winning by 19.

The Lynx have won 18 of the past 19 games with San Antonio, including 10 in a row.