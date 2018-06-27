As the wins mounted, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was encouraged, but not necessarily convinced.

The Lynx came back to Target Center on a WNBA-best four-game winning streak. It had eased the bitter taste of a 3-6 start. But Reeve wasn’t ready to say all her teams problems had been solved.

Maybe now?

Seattle came in to Tuesday’s game with the WNBA’s second best record and an offensive rating on pace to set a league record. And the Lynx crushed.

– the Lynx turned the Storm into a one-player team, stifling everyone not named Breanna Stewart. At the other end Maya Moore scored 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists assists and center Sylvia Fowles scored 28 points with 17 rebounds for the Lynx, who used an 11-0 run in the first quarter to take control of the game and really never let up. The final score was not indicative of how much the Lynx dominated; Minnesota’s bench gave back much of the lead in the closing minutes.

Lynx forward Maya Moore was fouled from behind by Seattle Storm forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis

Either way, it’s a fifth straight win for Minnesota (8-6).

It was Moore’s fifth straight 20-point game, and her first with 30 or more since she scored 40 at Connecticut on July 7, 2016. She and Fowles combined to hit on 23 of 38 shots and grab 24 of the Lynx’s 42 rebounds.

The two just dominated.

The Lynx shot 47.9 percent. For the Storm (10-5), Stewart, the league’s leading scorer, was wonderful, hitting on 10 of 14 shots for 27 points. The rest of the Seattle roster? A combined 20-for-56 (35.7 percent).

Rebekkah Brunson scored nine points with nine rebounds while making Stewart work for every shot. Cecilia Zandalasini scored seven points with three rebounds off the bench.

– the two combined to shoot 8-for-x in the quarter.

The Lynx trailed by a point, 7-6, early in the quarter when they went on an 11-0 run spurred by Moore’s five points and four from Fowles, to take a 7-6 lead on Fowles layup.

The Storm cut that lead to five later in the quarter, but the Lynx finished it on a 6-0 run capped by Whalen’s shot at quarter’s end.

The Lynx held the Storm to 5-for-16 shooting in the quarter (31.2 percent) and scored five points off Storm turnovers.

That lead was down to nine at halftime, 43-34, with Stewart basically the only player keeping the Storm in the game.

Moore and Fowles combined for 11 more points in the second quarter, and the Lynx lead grew to as many as 12. But Stewart kept the Storm in it, making all three of her three-pointers in the quarter, including one in the closing seconds that pulled the Storm within nine. At the half, Stewart had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and was 3-for-3 on three-pointers. The rest of the Storm roster: seven-for-31 (22.6 percent).

– it would have been more had not Jordin Canada not hit a 60-foot buzzer-beating three - -and Moore and Fowles had combined for 45 points and 18 rebounds.

The Lynx led 53-41 after Stewart made a free throw with 6:36 left in the quarter. Then Fowles scored, Moore hit a three and the Lynx were off on a 9-0 run that culminated with Brunson’s three-point play. That was as big as the Lynx lead got in the third.