May Snowfall Record in Duluth? Don't Blame Us!

Record May Snowfall
 
It certainly was a snowy go of things earlier this week across parts of Northeastern MN and into northern WI. Take a look at some of the total tallies, which reached double digits in Duluth and Cloquet. Keep in mind that these are record tallies for this late in the season. It really is pretty remarkable to see this heavy of snow this late in the season. Unreal.

_______________________________________________________________________________
 
Record Duluth Snow
 
The snow that fell in Duluth was pretty remarkable. In fact, quite a few May records were broken, including the snowiest May on record, single snowiest day in May and daily snowfall records on the 8th and 9th. 
____________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
 
"2019 Minnesota Fishing Opener Weather"
 
"Across Minnesota, 2019's ice-out dates were generally a week behind to very near median dates calculated since 1950. By May 7, the only holdouts were lakes in Cook County, some of the Boundary Waters Lakes, and Lake of the Woods. Ice-choked lakes have dogged fishing openers of the past, including as recently as 2013. The 1950 opener was one of the worst known, with iced-over lakes extending to Mille Lacs, Osakis, and the Brainerd Lakes area. That year produced many of the late ice-out records for lakes with long records. Other years with ice on northern lakes include: 1966, 1979, 1996, 2008, and 2009. Minnesota's Fishing Opener weather can be variable in every sense of the word. We have seen hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy and even snowy. With such a large state and so many lakes, we have had years that were seemingly perfect in one area, only to be blustery and miserable in another."
 
See more from MN DNR HERE:
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
MN Fishing Opener Saturday - Minnows In Short Supply??
 
As the MN Fishing Opener draws near this weekend, folks in search of the allusive walleye may have a tough time finding a coveted type of minnow, the spottail shiner. This type of bait is weather-dependant and due to a later than average ice out this year, this minnow availability at select baitshops may be hard to find.

"Spottail shiners, the unrivaled minnow of choice for fishing the many walleye lakes in north-central and parts of northern Minnesota. But this spring, as the May 12 opener draws near, the prospects of a spottail shiner shortage are very real, say minnow trappers, wholesale dealers, fishing guides and bait shop owners. While other live bait (fathead minnows, leeches, etc.) should be easier to come by, late ice-out on many lakes in the region — similar to conditions in 2013 — have trappers sitting on the sidelines waiting for open water and the annual spawning run of spottails. A dearth of the coveted minnows for the opener would impact thousands of anglers and the bottom lines of many in the fishing industry, including minnow trappers and bait shop owners. "Right now it's going to be close," Jonny Petrowske of Waskish said of the availability of spottail shiners. "It's a situation where we're going to find out a few days before the opener. I do know one thing: Supply is going to be very, very small because of the late ice."

See more from the Star Tribune HERE:

 ____________________________________________________________________________
 
Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Folks heading out to area lakes this weekend will certainly be dealing chillier than average conditions. High temps will only warm into the 50s and low 60s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. There will also be a chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder later in the day. Stay tuned!
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
T-Shower Chance This Weekend
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend. I wish I head better news for anglers, but it does appear that the later half of Saturday into Sunday could be a little unsettled as a weak area of low pressure slides through the region. Even though temps will be running below average, weather conditions could be unsettled enough to produce a few rumbles of thunder. This weekend won't be a washout, but it could chase some folks off of area lakes this weekend.
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
Weekend Rainfall Potential
 
Here's the weekend rainfall potential, which suggests up to a couple/few tenths of an inch of rain across the state as our latest storm system slides through the region this weekend. Keep in mind that it won't be a washout, but a few rumbles of thunder could chance a few folks off of area lakes this weekend. 
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
Brigher & Better Friday, Still Below Average
 
Here's the weather outlook for Friday, which looks quite a bit better than it did earlier this week. While the cold and sideways rain has finally ended, it still will be below average by -5F to -10F. However, the sun is as strong now as it is in July, so it will still feel pretty nice out there!
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through May 23rd, which shows fairly cool temps through the weekend with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. It does look like we get back to near 70F early next week, but could hold in the 60s through much of the middle part of the month, which will certainly be below average. 
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Below Average Temps Continue

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a continued stretch of cooler than average temps through the weekend. The cooler than average weather will also be aided by our next rain maker that will slide in later Saturday into Sunday. 

______________________________________________________________________

Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities
 
Have you been sneezing a little more than usual? It could be because pollen levels have been running fairly high. High to Medium-High pollen level look to return as we head into the end of the week and weekend ahead. 
 
____________________________________________________________________________

Ice Out Dates

Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out. 

Average Ice Out Dates

Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!


____________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from May 17th - 23rd still looks to be running below average across much of the Western US. The only locations that will be above average look to be across the Southeastern part of the nation and into Alaska.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots.

"May 6th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is one day early in Salt Lake City, UT and Des Moines, IA."

_______________________________________________________________________
 
May Snowfall Record in Duluth? Don't Blame Us!
By Paul Douglas
 
I feel bad for the meteorologists in Duluth, who must getting an earful. A May record, 10.6 inches, fell over 2 days; most of which has already melted.
 
Which brings up an interesting and troubling phenomena: why do some people blame weather people for bad weather? Do sports anchors and reporters get blamed when the Vikings lose? Do we hold TV anchors responsible for bad news? It makes no sense. Yes, most of it is tongue in cheek, but where does this pathology originate?
 
With any luck my wayward brothers and sisters will be getting thank you's next week, as highs return to the 60s and 70s - I could see 80F late next week, before a thundery front cools things down the weekend of May 18-19.
 
The forecast looks better for Saturday's Fishing Opener. The next clipper is moving a little slower, so the first half of Saturday should be dry, with a falling barometer and "walleye chop". Showery rains arrive Saturday afternoon and spill into Sunday.
 
Note to self: meteorologists are bewildered spectators, just like the rest of us.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet Winds: N 5. Low: 42.

SATURDAY: Some AM sun. PM showers likely Winds: S 15-25. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Damp and unsettled. Few showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 48. High: 61.

MONDAY: Peeks of sun. Pretty quiet. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 49. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Humid. Few showers and T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Few complaints. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Hotter front. Late T-storm risk. Winds: SW 15-25. Wake-up: 58. High: 80.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
May 10th

1934: 'The Classic Dust Bowl' hits Minnesota. Extensive damage occurs over the region, with near daytime blackout conditions in the Twin Cities and west central Minnesota. Dust drifts cause hazardous travel, especially at Fairmont where drifts up to 6 inches are reported. Damage occurs to personal property due to fine dust sifting inside homes and businesses.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 10th

Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 1987)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 28F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 1.40" set in 1986
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1966
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 10th

Sunrise: 5:50am
Sunset: 8:29pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 39 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 28 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 54 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for May 10th at Midnight
0.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:  

"If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere this month, searching for the starlit band of the Milky Way during the evening hours, you won’t find it. That’s because, on May evenings, the plane of the Milky Way lies in nearly the same plane as that of our horizon as viewed from the northern part of Earth’s globe. The starlit trail doesn’t cross the dome of your sky after sunset in May. Instead, it lies nearly flat around your horizon on May evenings. Want specifics? Here you go. The galactic disk rims the horizon as seen from about 30 degrees north latitude – the latitude of Jacksonville, Florida – Cairo in Egypt – or Chengdu in China. North of this latitude, the galactic disk tilts a bit upward of the northern horizon during the evening hours in May. South of 30 degrees north latitude, the galactic disk tilts above the southern horizon. Keep going into Earth’s Southern Hemisphere … and you’ll have a reasonably good view of the Milky Way in the south on May evenings. The Southern Cross marks the southern terminus of the Milky Way, which is visible in the Southern Hemisphere and northern tropics at nightfall."

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in May
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. 
 
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 2nd suggests that there have been a total of 485, which is still below the 2005-2015 short term average of 513. However, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, which nearly 634 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.
______________________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook Friday
 
High temps across the country on Friday will be quite a bit cooler than average in the Central US with readings nearly -10F to -20F below average. However, it appears that record to near record warmth will be possible in the Northwest as readings warm into the mid/upper 80s. 
 
 
 ____________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the week and into the weekend ahead, which suggest areas of heavy rain across the Southern and Eastern US. Areas of strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain will be the main concern through the next few days. 
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Forecast
 
WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Areas of heavy rain could add up to several inches, especially acros the Coastal Bend of Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley. In fact, come of the latest forecasts suggests isolated 9" to nearly 12" in spots near Houston, TX. 
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Wettest 12 Months in U.S. History"
 
"The 12 months ending in April 2019 were the wettest year-long period in U.S. records going back to 1895, according to the monthly U.S. climate summary issued Wednesday by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. Averaged across the contiguous U.S., the total of 36.20” made the period from May 2018 to April 2019 the first year-long span ever to top 36”. The old record for any 12-month period was 35.78”, from April 2015 to March 2016. Given the fierce drought-related impacts of the 2010s—including multiple deadly wildfire disasters from Tennessee to California—it may seem a bit counterintuitive that the nation has actually been getting wetter overall. Across the contiguous U.S., average yearly precipitation has risen by about 2” over the past century, from around 29” to just over 31” (see Figure 1). For the entire nation, including Alaska and Hawaii, precipitation increased by about 4% in the period from 1901 to 2015, according to the U.S. National Assessment."
 
See more from Wunderground HERE:
 

_______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Forget ice! This off-grid cooler uses the sun’s rays to chill your food"
 
"A few years ago, the Coolest Cooler burst onto Kickstarter and quickly raked in more than $13 million to bring it to market. While lengthy delays turned into a controversial project, a new type of cooler just landed on a crowdfunding platform with its own goal of reinventing the humble food and drink chiller. And this one promises to be with customers in just a few months. This time around, however, it’s taking a somewhat different approach. While the Coolest Cooler focused on party features like in-built Bluetooth speakers, the GoSun Chill’s innovation involves its method of keeping food chilled. Rather than relying on anything as boring as ice, it uses brushless compressor motors and lithium-ion batteries for cooling. You can charge it using a power cord, or — more impressively — using solar panel charging to keep your beverages icy. Where else could you use the sun’s rays to cool things down? Heck, you can even use the excess power from the detachable 144wh Powerbank to charge your devices multiple times."
 
See more from Digital Trends HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Gravitational Waves Could Be Leaving Some Weird Lasting Effects in Their Wake"
 
"The faint, flickering distortions of space-time we call gravitational waves are tricky to detect, and we've only managed to do so in recent years. But now scientists have calculated that these waves may leave more persistent traces of their passing - traces we may also be able to detect. Such traces are called 'persistent gravitational wave observables', and in a new paper, an international team of researchers has refined the mathematical framework for defining them. In the process, they give three examples of what these observables could be. Here's the quick lowdown on gravitational waves: When two massive objects such as neutron stars or black holes collide, they send shockwaves through the Universe, rippling the very fabric of space-time itself. This effect was predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity in 1916, but it wasn't until 2015 that we finally had equipment sensitive enough to detect the ripples."
 
See more from Science Alert HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

