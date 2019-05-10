May Snowfall Record in Duluth? Don't Blame Us!

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet Winds: N 5. Low: 42.

SATURDAY: Some AM sun. PM showers likely Winds: S 15-25. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Damp and unsettled. Few showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 48. High: 61.

MONDAY: Peeks of sun. Pretty quiet. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 49. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Humid. Few showers and T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Few complaints. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 69.

THURSDAY: Hotter front. Late T-storm risk. Winds: SW 15-25. Wake-up: 58. High: 80.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 10th

1934: 'The Classic Dust Bowl' hits Minnesota. Extensive damage occurs over the region, with near daytime blackout conditions in the Twin Cities and west central Minnesota. Dust drifts cause hazardous travel, especially at Fairmont where drifts up to 6 inches are reported. Damage occurs to personal property due to fine dust sifting inside homes and businesses.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 10th

Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 1987)

Average Low: 47F (Record: 28F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 1.40" set in 1986

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1966

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 10th

Sunrise: 5:50am

Sunset: 8:29pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 39 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 28 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 54 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for May 10th at Midnight

0.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

"If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere this month, searching for the starlit band of the Milky Way during the evening hours, you won’t find it. That’s because, on May evenings, the plane of the Milky Way lies in nearly the same plane as that of our horizon as viewed from the northern part of Earth’s globe. The starlit trail doesn’t cross the dome of your sky after sunset in May. Instead, it lies nearly flat around your horizon on May evenings. Want specifics? Here you go. The galactic disk rims the horizon as seen from about 30 degrees north latitude – the latitude of Jacksonville, Florida – Cairo in Egypt – or Chengdu in China. North of this latitude, the galactic disk tilts a bit upward of the northern horizon during the evening hours in May. South of 30 degrees north latitude, the galactic disk tilts above the southern horizon. Keep going into Earth’s Southern Hemisphere … and you’ll have a reasonably good view of the Milky Way in the south on May evenings. The Southern Cross marks the southern terminus of the Milky Way, which is visible in the Southern Hemisphere and northern tropics at nightfall."

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in May

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 2nd suggests that there have been a total of 485, which is still below the 2005-2015 short term average of 513. However, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, which nearly 634 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.

______________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Friday

High temps across the country on Friday will be quite a bit cooler than average in the Central US with readings nearly -10F to -20F below average. However, it appears that record to near record warmth will be possible in the Northwest as readings warm into the mid/upper 80s.

____________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the week and into the weekend ahead, which suggest areas of heavy rain across the Southern and Eastern US. Areas of strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain will be the main concern through the next few days.



___________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Forecast

WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Areas of heavy rain could add up to several inches, especially acros the Coastal Bend of Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley. In fact, come of the latest forecasts suggests isolated 9" to nearly 12" in spots near Houston, TX.



_____________________________________________________________________________

"Wettest 12 Months in U.S. History"

"The 12 months ending in April 2019 were the wettest year-long period in U.S. records going back to 1895, according to the monthly U.S. climate summary issued Wednesday by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. Averaged across the contiguous U.S., the total of 36.20” made the period from May 2018 to April 2019 the first year-long span ever to top 36”. The old record for any 12-month period was 35.78”, from April 2015 to March 2016. Given the fierce drought-related impacts of the 2010s—including multiple deadly wildfire disasters from Tennessee to California—it may seem a bit counterintuitive that the nation has actually been getting wetter overall. Across the contiguous U.S., average yearly precipitation has risen by about 2” over the past century, from around 29” to just over 31” (see Figure 1). For the entire nation, including Alaska and Hawaii, precipitation increased by about 4% in the period from 1901 to 2015, according to the U.S. National Assessment."



_______________________________________________________________________________

"Forget ice! This off-grid cooler uses the sun’s rays to chill your food"

"A few years ago, the Coolest Cooler burst onto Kickstarter and quickly raked in more than $13 million to bring it to market. While lengthy delays turned into a controversial project, a new type of cooler just landed on a crowdfunding platform with its own goal of reinventing the humble food and drink chiller. And this one promises to be with customers in just a few months. This time around, however, it’s taking a somewhat different approach. While the Coolest Cooler focused on party features like in-built Bluetooth speakers, the GoSun Chill’s innovation involves its method of keeping food chilled. Rather than relying on anything as boring as ice, it uses brushless compressor motors and lithium-ion batteries for cooling. You can charge it using a power cord, or — more impressively — using solar panel charging to keep your beverages icy. Where else could you use the sun’s rays to cool things down? Heck, you can even use the excess power from the detachable 144wh Powerbank to charge your devices multiple times."



_____________________________________________________________________________

"Gravitational Waves Could Be Leaving Some Weird Lasting Effects in Their Wake"

"The faint, flickering distortions of space-time we call gravitational waves are tricky to detect, and we've only managed to do so in recent years. But now scientists have calculated that these waves may leave more persistent traces of their passing - traces we may also be able to detect. Such traces are called 'persistent gravitational wave observables', and in a new paper, an international team of researchers has refined the mathematical framework for defining them. In the process, they give three examples of what these observables could be. Here's the quick lowdown on gravitational waves: When two massive objects such as neutron stars or black holes collide, they send shockwaves through the Universe, rippling the very fabric of space-time itself. This effect was predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity in 1916, but it wasn't until 2015 that we finally had equipment sensitive enough to detect the ripples."



______________________________________________________________________________

