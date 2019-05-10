May Snowfall Record in Duluth? Don't Blame Us!

_______________________________________________________________________________
"Spottail shiners, the unrivaled minnow of choice for fishing the many walleye lakes in north-central and parts of northern Minnesota. But this spring, as the May 12 opener draws near, the prospects of a spottail shiner shortage are very real, say minnow trappers, wholesale dealers, fishing guides and bait shop owners. While other live bait (fathead minnows, leeches, etc.) should be easier to come by, late ice-out on many lakes in the region — similar to conditions in 2013 — have trappers sitting on the sidelines waiting for open water and the annual spawning run of spottails. A dearth of the coveted minnows for the opener would impact thousands of anglers and the bottom lines of many in the fishing industry, including minnow trappers and bait shop owners. "Right now it's going to be close," Jonny Petrowske of Waskish said of the availability of spottail shiners. "It's a situation where we're going to find out a few days before the opener. I do know one thing: Supply is going to be very, very small because of the late ice."
Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a continued stretch of cooler than average temps through the weekend. The cooler than average weather will also be aided by our next rain maker that will slide in later Saturday into Sunday.
Ice Out Dates
Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out.
Average Ice Out Dates
Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!
"May 6th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is one day early in Salt Lake City, UT and Des Moines, IA."
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet Winds: N 5. Low: 42.
SATURDAY: Some AM sun. PM showers likely Winds: S 15-25. High: 60.
SUNDAY: Damp and unsettled. Few showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 48. High: 61.
MONDAY: Peeks of sun. Pretty quiet. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 49. High: 68.
TUESDAY: Humid. Few showers and T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 71.
WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. Few complaints. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 69.
THURSDAY: Hotter front. Late T-storm risk. Winds: SW 15-25. Wake-up: 58. High: 80.
This Day in Weather History
May 10th
1934: 'The Classic Dust Bowl' hits Minnesota. Extensive damage occurs over the region, with near daytime blackout conditions in the Twin Cities and west central Minnesota. Dust drifts cause hazardous travel, especially at Fairmont where drifts up to 6 inches are reported. Damage occurs to personal property due to fine dust sifting inside homes and businesses.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 10th
Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 1987)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 28F set in 1907)
Record Rainfall: 1.40" set in 1986
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1966
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 10th
Sunrise: 5:50am
Sunset: 8:29pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 39 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 28 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 54 minutes
Moon Phase for May 10th at Midnight
0.8 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere this month, searching for the starlit band of the Milky Way during the evening hours, you won’t find it. That’s because, on May evenings, the plane of the Milky Way lies in nearly the same plane as that of our horizon as viewed from the northern part of Earth’s globe. The starlit trail doesn’t cross the dome of your sky after sunset in May. Instead, it lies nearly flat around your horizon on May evenings. Want specifics? Here you go. The galactic disk rims the horizon as seen from about 30 degrees north latitude – the latitude of Jacksonville, Florida – Cairo in Egypt – or Chengdu in China. North of this latitude, the galactic disk tilts a bit upward of the northern horizon during the evening hours in May. South of 30 degrees north latitude, the galactic disk tilts above the southern horizon. Keep going into Earth’s Southern Hemisphere … and you’ll have a reasonably good view of the Milky Way in the south on May evenings. The Southern Cross marks the southern terminus of the Milky Way, which is visible in the Southern Hemisphere and northern tropics at nightfall."
National Weather Outlook
