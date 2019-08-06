We don't get to talk about Twins pitchers and velocity often - and mostly about how they don't have many fireballers.

But Trevor May occasionally reaches to upper 90's, like he did on Monday during an encounter with Atlanta's Johan Camargo. May got Camargo to ground into an inning-ending double play in the ninth.

May's pitch to Camargo was 99.8 mph.

"It was 100 on TV," May argued. "I count that."

But our data is from baseballsavant.com, Trevor.

"Well, I have a clip from the TV with 1-0-0," May responded. "I’m going to take that to the bank. I can’t wait to get my plaque."

Oh boy. Anyway, it raised the question if that was the fastest pitch thrown by a Twin. Thanks to Ian Kraft of the Twins, we have a list. I thought that I have never covered a Twins pitcher who has reached 99 m.p.h. I was wrong. May was the sixth Twin to reach 99 mph since 2008, which is how far back the records go.

The other five:

Ryan Pressly

J.T. Chargois

Glen Perkins

Juan Morillo

J.R. Graham

That was a little surprising. What was really surprising is who has the thrown the fastest pitch. It was Juan Morillo, who appeared in three games for the Twins in 2009 after being claimed off waivers from the Rockies. He had trouble with control and had no second pitch. But he threw hard.

During one of those appearances with the Twins, Morillo hit 101 mph.

Looks like he's out if baseball now, last pitching at Class AA Bowie in 2014.

Keep this handy for when Brusdar Graterol gets called up in September.