SALZBURG, Austria — British Prime Minister Theresa May is discussing Brexit with the leader of Austria, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he hopes to find a "solution" by October.
The visit comes amid big differences between Britain and the EU over the terms of a future trade relationship and how to regulate the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.
Kurz said that "from our point of view, it's important to avoid a hard Brexit." He added: "I hope that we can be successful and find a solution 'til October."
May said the two leaders would discuss "many shared challenges and shared opportunities." She and Kurz took no questions.
Kurz invited May to attend a performance of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" at the Salzburg Festival on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.