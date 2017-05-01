Activists are taking to the streets Monday in Minneapolis on this May Day to take up causes ranging from immigration to workers rights to housing.

As part of a national “Day Without Immigrants” campaign, protest organizers said businesses will close along ethnically diverse Lake Street, where “community members will be joining the rally,” said a statement from Cosecha, a nearly two-year-old network of activist groups focusing on immigrant rights.

Cosecha, which means “harvest” in Spanish, also has organized a march to start on Nicollet Mall near 3rd Street.

“This Day Without Immigrants is the first step in a series of strikes and boycotts that will change the conversation on immigration in the United States,” Alejandra Cruz, a spokeswoman for Cosecha, said in a statement announcing the actions. “We believe that when the country recognizes it depends on immigrant labor to function, we will win permanent protection from deportation for the 11 million undocumented immigrants; the right to travel freely to visit our loved ones abroad, and the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Immigrant communities have been especially vocal since Donald Trump entered the presidential campaign in 2015, when he pledged to take a tougher line on immigration and made building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a key pledge in his successful run for the White House.

Also Monday, a rally under the direction of an umbrella group called the Resist from Day 1 Coalition is scheduled to convene at East Phillips Park at 24th Street and & Cedar Avenue S., at 3 p.m. The attendees will then march starting at 4:30 p.m. and head to the Federal Building downtown for another rally with activists coming from the University of Minnesota and other locales.

Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers intend to march late Monday afternoon from U.S. Bank Plaza and make their way a few blocks to join the others at the Federal Building. “This is a pro-immigrant and pro-workers rights march,” the union’s announcement read.

“The march marks 100 days of resistance to Trump’s racist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker and anti-Muslim agenda,” the organizers’ announcement read.

Tenants who live in apartments owned by Stephen Frenz, one of the city’s biggest landlords, are rallying late Monday morning outside his company’s offices in south Minneapolis. The tenants are protesting what they contend are “unsanitary and unsafe housing.” They also are opposing rent increases in some of the units. The City of Minneapolis is currently trying to strip Frenz of his all of his rental licenses. Frenz’s company, Apartment Shop, owns apartment buildings with some 1,200 apartments.

Contracted janitors were striking outside a Home Depot in northeast Minneapolis for higher wages and fairer workloads.

In St. Paul, a rally was scheduled for Monday afternoon outside the State Capitol by Mesa Latina and other immigrant rights groups. Speakers intend to address communities retaining their sanctuary city status, the rights of children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants and the rights of agricultural workers.