LONDON — A British lawmaker says the U.K. may have to try a government of national unity if Prime Minister Theresa May cannot break the impasse over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan's comments came a day after Parliament rejected May's divorce deal for a third time, rebuffing the prime minister's plea to "put aside self and party."

The House of Commons will vote Monday on a variety of alternatives in an attempt to find an idea that can command a majority, but May's government is considering a fourth vote on her deal.

Morgan told the BBC that a cross-party coalition might be the only way to break the deadlock if Parliament were to agree on an alternative and May refused to accept it.