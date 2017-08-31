The Twins made August one of their most successful months ever, and they did it in the most satisfying, if a little odd, way possible.

Eddie Rosario lined a run-scoring single off White Sox closer Juan Minaya, and Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving Minnesota a 5-4 walk-off — hobble off? — victory at Target Field. The Twins thus complete August with a 20-10 record, just the 10th calendar month in Minnesota history, and only their second in the past 26 seasons, to reach 20 wins.

Kepler’s walk-off hit-by-pitch was only the second in Twins’ history, having been done by his manager, Paul Molitor, on May 1, 1996 against the Royals.

The Twins, who entered the game in the second wild card position (one game ahead of the Angels) and one game behind wild card leader New York, open a three-game series against visiting Kansas City on Friday night.

The ninth-inning rally was a nice pressure-release for a team that seemed to be growing increasingly frustrated as the day went on, with several chances to put away the last-place White Sox going unheeded. At one point, Kennys Vargas turned away from the plate, grabbed his bat at both ends, and snapped it in half across his knee. If Matt Belisle had had a bat handy, he might have done the same.

Vargas struck out three times, twice left runners stranded in scoring position, and couldn’t reach a couple of hard grounders to right field that produced runs for the White Sox. And after the Twins rallied to tie the game, Belisle surrendered a home run to Alen Hanson that put the White Sox ahead and appeared to deny Minnesota a rare 20-win month.

Yolmer Sanchez of the White Sox beat the tag of Twins first baseman Kennys Vargas on a pickoff attempt Thursday.

But the Twins rallied in the bottom of the ninth to salvage the victory. Ehire Adrianza led off with a pinch-hit single, but Zack Granite popped up a sacrifice bunt. Brian Dozier followed with a walk, and Eddie Rosario singled Adrianza home with the tying run. After a Joe Mauer walk loaded the bases, Jorge Polanco lined out to Minaya, bringing up Kepler. Minaya’s first pitch, a slider far inside, struck Kepler in a foot, forcing in the winning run.

It was an exciting way to extend their winning streak to four games, and to sweep a series with last-place Chicago that they had largely dominated. Bartolo Colon, bidding to complete the Twins’ third five-win month in a decade, was his usual slippery self, giving up 10 hits over six innings but working his way out of three straight jams that produced three runs but could have been much worse.

But the Twins, who clubbed six extra-base hits in six innings, had the same trouble with Chicago righthander Miguel Gonzalez: They threatened a lot, but converted only rarely. Granite singled home Eduardo Escobar, who had tripled, in the second inning, and doubles by Dozier, Polanco and Kepler produced two runs in the fifth, tying the game. It remained that way through the late innings, with each team’s bullpen largely avoiding any serious trouble.

In the ninth, though, Belisle left a low 1-0 fastball in the middle of the plate, and Hanson golfed it just beyond the planters ringing the wall in right field. It was only the second home run the veteran righthander had allowed in the past two months, but both were painful: Justin Upton’s walk-off winner in Detroit two weeks ago, and Hanson’s go-ahead shot.

The White Sox struck out 38 times in the three games, a record for Twins pitchers in a three-game series.

The afternoon game drew 21,288 to Target Field.