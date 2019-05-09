Max Azria, a fashion designer whose BCBG Max Azria line became a global powerhouse by offering chic apparel for considerably less than many of his competitors, died Monday in Houston.

A family member said the cause was lung cancer, but added that Azria’s family did not want to release other details about his life. News media accounts said he was 70.

Azria created BCBG Max Azria in Los Angeles in 1989 as a practical alternative to the expensive, ornate styles that had proliferated during the conspicuous consumption of the 1980s. He later said that one of his goals was to democratize runway-quality fashion.

“I was wondering why designers were selling products at $1,000 that we can make a good profit and good living by selling at $500,” Azria told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. “I wanted to give fashion to more people.”

He also designed for celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry and Viola Davis.

But the bulk of his business was aimed at ordinary consumers, who sought his ready-to-wear pieces even if some critics were lukewarm about them. BCBG stands for “bon chic, bon genre,” a French slang phrase that roughly translates as “good style, good attitude,” a philosophy Azria liked to live by in the face of criticism.

At its peak, BCBG Max Azria Group operated more than 550 stores around the world and was said to generate more than $1 billion a year in retail sales. But in recent years the company suffered, as online ordering threatened retail and more affordable fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara crowded the marketplace.

BCBG Max Azria filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and closed 120 stores. Marquee Brands bought the company for more than $100 million later that year. Azria had already left, as had his wife, Lubov, who joined BCBG in the early 1990s and for many years was the company’s creative director, and his daughter, Joyce Azria, formerly the creative director for BCBGeneration.

Azria was born in Sfax, Tunisia, in the late 1940s. When he was a teenager his family moved to France, where he acted in the theater and later sold imported American jeans. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s and opened Jess, a chain of retail clothing stores there, before starting BCBG.

Azria acknowledged that shopping online was convenient. But, he said, it robbed consumers of enjoyment.

“You can buy a TV online, OK, but to buy a dress or shoes? Ugh,” he said in 2014. “The customer has to go back to the store and breathe and smell and have a good time. Because shopping is a good time — like going to a nice restaurant.”