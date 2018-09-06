THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Maurice Allen won the Volvik World Long Drive Championship on Wednesday night, beating Justin Moose with a 393-yard strike on his final attempt in the final.
The 36-year-old Allen, from Pine Hills, Florida, hit first in the final round at WinStar World Casino and Resort and watched as Moose came up short with a best of 382 yards.
In the semifinals, Allen topped Josh Cassaday with a 393-yarder, and Moose edged Jim Waldron with a 387-yard drive.
New Zealand's Phillis Meti won the women's title for the second time in three years and third overall, beating Chloe Garner with a 313-yard strike. In the semifinals, Meti beat Heather Manfredda, and Garner topped LPGA Tour player Emily Tubert.
On Tuesday night, 47-year-old Eddie Fernandes, won the Masters Division, beating Canada's Jeff Gavin.
