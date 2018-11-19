LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Maui Invitational is underway with one of the most stacked fields in tournament history.
No. 8 Auburn opened the tournament against Xavier on Monday in front of an already-rowdy crowd at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center.
The field is led by top-ranked Duke, which has won the title each of the previous five years it played in Maui. The Blue Devils open against San Diego State.
No. 3 Gonzaga faces Illinois and Arizona plays Iowa State.
