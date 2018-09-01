SAN FRANCISCO — Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and the New York Mets went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in 11 innings on Saturday.

Wilmer Flores doubled to left off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (3-4) to lead off the 11th. He went to third when Jay Bruce grounded out to second against the shift, and scored on Todd Frazier's fly ball to left.

Jerry Blevins (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th and Mets closer Robert Gsellman worked the 11th for his ninth save.

Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch in right field, robbing Austin Slater of a hit to end the game.

The Mets have won six of their last seven games at AT&T Park.

Slater was 2 for 5 and Evan Longoria homered for the Giants.

Longoria hit his 15th home run leading off the bottom of the fourth on a 2-1 sinker Matz left over the heart of the plate.

Tomas Nido was 2 for 4 with an RBI double off Giants starter Derek Holland in the fifth.

Holland gave up one run in six innings of three-hit ball in which he walked three.

Matz gave up one run in seven innings of three-hit ball.

After Longoria's home run, the Mets held the Giants to one hit over the next innings.

They didn't advance a runner into scoring position over that stretch until 35-year-old outfielder Hunter Pence, who reached on a one-out walk off Blevins in the 10th and stole second with Joe Panik up with two outs.

Blevins got Panik to fly out to left.

The beleaguered Mets bullpen combined for four shutout innings of no-hit ball. Going into Saturday, Mets relievers were tagged for 26 earned runs in their last 11 innings, for a 21.27 ERA over that stretch.

LEFT OUT

Left-handed hitting infielder Jeff McNeil sat out of Saturday's starting lineup against the left-handed Holland. Manager Mickey Callaway said he'll rest other left-handed hitters during a stretch in which New York facs left-handed starters in three of its next four games. The Mets have faced 37 lefty starters, matching their 2017 total. They're 15-22 vs. southpaw starters.

ADDED ON

The Mets recalled right-handed pitchers Tim Peterson and Eric Hanhold from Triple-A Las Vegas. More call-ups are expected to trickle in. "It's going to be a September with a lot of players and a lot of moving parts," manager Mickey Callaway said. . The Giants recalled right-handed pitcher Ray Black from Triple-A Sacramento. More September call-ups are expected in time for a three-game series in Colorado, which starts Monday, manager Bruce Bochy said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was out of the lineup for a second straight day with a sore left knee, among other minor ailments, manager Bruce Bochy said. Crawford's playing status is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 3.51 ERA) posted a 4.74 ERA in August. RHP Chris Stratton (9-7, 4.99) is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts since an August 21 callup up from Triple-A Sacramento.