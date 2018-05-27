LOS ANGELES — Darren Mattocks scored in the 84th minute to help D.C. United pull even with 10-man Los Angeles FC for a 1-1 draw Saturday night.
Los Angeles scored in the 39th minute when Diego Rossi pounced on a loose ball in the middle of the area and buried it into the right side.
LAFC went down a man in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Dejan Jakovic was shown straight red for a reckless challenge. United's Frederic Brillant had a header hit the left post in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.
Los Angeles (6-3-2) has one loss in its last eight games, and D.C. (2-5-2) has one win in its last 11 road games.
