WASHINGTON — Under President Donald Trump, visits by championship teams to the White House have often become politicized.

That's happening to the Boston Red Sox, who steamrolled to a World Series crown last October and are poised to visit the White House on Thursday.

Team manager Alex Cora announced last week he would not attend, citing his frustration with the administration's efforts to help his native Puerto Rico recover from a devastating hurricane.

Nearly a dozen players have said they will join him in skipping the ceremony.

All of those bypassing the White House are players of color. Every white player on the team is expected to attend.

The Red Sox have stressed that the clubhouse has not been divided on the issue.