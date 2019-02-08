NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Phillips 66, up $1.78 to $93.52

Higher refining margins helped the oil refiner beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mattel Inc., up $2.87 to $15.23

Strong sales of Barbie dolls pushed the toy maker to a fourth-quarter profit.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $1.86 to $18.69

The tire maker fell short of Wall Street forecasts due to lower sales and issued a weak outlook for the tire market.

Hasbro Inc., down 86 cents to $89.39

The toy maker's fourth-quarter results fell far short of forecasts as it contends with the loss of Toys R Us.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $2.10 to $119.60

The drug developer is divesting its stake in Elanco Animal Health as it focuses on its core pharmaceutical business.

Arconic Inc., down 58 cents to $17.10

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries will split into two separate companies.

Amazon.com Inc., down $26.15 to $1,588.22

CEO Jeff Bezos says he was the target of "extortion and blackmail" by the publisher of the National Enquirer.

Coty Inc., up $2.27 to $9.33

The beauty products company beat Wall Street forecasts, despite a drop in sales and a loss for the quarter.