Here's how Minnesota United will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation this afternoon:

Matt Lampson

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Marc Burch

Maximiano, Fernando Bob

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Angelo Rodriguez

A lineup improvised out of necessity is out for today’s matinee against Colorado at TCF Bank Stadium and, as blogged yesterday, Matt Lampson will see his first action since April 14 when he replaces injured Bobby Shuttleworth at goalkeeper.

Shuttleworth is listed as out because of a knee injury, although Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said after training Friday that it’s a bothersome back that limited Shuttleworth last week at Philadelphia and sidelines him today.

There are changes elsewhere, too.

The Loons welcome midfielders Fernando Bob and Maximiano back to the lineup after each was suspended for that resounding 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

But they go without fellow starters Francisco Calvo and Rasmus Schuller, both of whom are away from the team until probably Thursday this coming week while they’re playing two games each with their respective national teams. (Calvo with Costa Rica. Schuller with Finland).

Defender Marc Burch replaces Calvo today and Alexi Gomez takes Schuller’s spot.

Romario Ibarra will miss his third consecutive game after he injured his hamstring while scoring his second goal of the game in a Sept. 22 home victory over Portland.

Heath had called Romario a game-day decision and said they’d give him all the time they could to see if he could play today.

There’s not as much time for a matinee and he’s not playing today.

The Loons today return home, where they are 10-4-1 this season and looking to move far beyond another road loss (1-13-2 overall this season), this one in which they trailed the Union 4-0 by halftime.

“There’s not a lot of good to take away from that game,” Lampson said Friday. “You don’t want to trivialize a loss like that, but every team in every sport has a loss like that in a season and you just have to move on from it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Today’s game is a relatively rare 1 p.m. start.

Heath said Friday he doesn’t much care for the early afternoon starts because they rush game-day preparations, but Lampson differs, particularly when Saturday’s bright sunshine made temperatures in the 40s seem warmer if you aren’t in the shade.

“I actually like it, especially in Minnesota and if it’s going to be 36 degrees all the time,” Lampson said Friday. “I’ve played them in Chicago. Guys are used to it. It’ll be nice to get a little afternoon soccer in.”