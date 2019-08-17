BRAINERD, Minn. — Matt Hagan led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
Hagan had a 3.890-second run at 328.46 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
"Rolling here and having two great laps off the bat, there's a lot of confidence right now," Hagan said. "Dickie (Venables, crew chief) has a lot of confidence in the combo that we've got,"
Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, and Jason Line was the fastest in Pro Stock. Torrence had a 3.738 at 328.70, and Line ran a 6.606 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
